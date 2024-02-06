BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,838,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 934,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,562,000 after buying an additional 356,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 570,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,111. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $112.03.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

