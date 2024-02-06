Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.70. Bilibili shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2,615,648 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Bilibili Trading Up 10.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

