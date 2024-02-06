BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $58.50.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

