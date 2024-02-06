Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

BELFB stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $850.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 over the last three months. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

