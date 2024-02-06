BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $141.81

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.81, but opened at $149.88. BeiGene shares last traded at $149.89, with a volume of 23,661 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

