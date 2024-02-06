Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BZH opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after acquiring an additional 958,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 521,596 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,323,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.