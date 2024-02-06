Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

BAYRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

