Barometer Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.