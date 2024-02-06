Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.21. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
