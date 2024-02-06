Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.21. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 70,187 shares of company stock worth $175,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.