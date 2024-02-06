Barclays Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $340.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

