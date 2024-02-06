Barclays Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on META. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.03.

Shares of META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

