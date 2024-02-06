B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Acquires £2,009.76 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 474 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44).
BPM stock opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.96 million, a P/E ratio of 620.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.15. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77).
