B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Acquires £2,009.76 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 474 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44).

BPM stock opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.96 million, a P/E ratio of 620.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.15. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

