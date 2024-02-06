Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $285.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXON. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.82. The stock had a trading volume of 77,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,176. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $262.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.72.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

