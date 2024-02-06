AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

AXS stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 56,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

