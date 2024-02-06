Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 320,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,373. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

