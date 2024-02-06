Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.