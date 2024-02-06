Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 23rd

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

