Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

