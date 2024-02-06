Argent Trust Co Has $989,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $7,979,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

