Argent Trust Co Has $975,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

NYSE:RSG opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.44 and a 12 month high of $174.46.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

