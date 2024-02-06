Argent Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

