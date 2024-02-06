Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $103.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aptiv by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after acquiring an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in Aptiv by 46.3% during the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 44,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

