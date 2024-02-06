Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.72.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average of $184.16. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,134,000. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

