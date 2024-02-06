Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 793,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

