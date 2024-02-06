Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
