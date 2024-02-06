Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is Platform Technology Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 3.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $332,126,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

