Analysts’ Upgrades for February 6th (AMT, EVBG, JNJ, LI, LND, LPRO, OFIX, OTEX, PGEN, PLTR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 6th:
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
