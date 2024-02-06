Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $36.27

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 577,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

