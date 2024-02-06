Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT at $67.75

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

