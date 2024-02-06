Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Sprout Social stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,053. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

