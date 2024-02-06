Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $439.69

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $439.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $385.97 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.38 and its 200 day moving average is $392.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.