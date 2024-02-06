Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.58.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.00. 623,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.93.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

