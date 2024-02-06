AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

NYSE:AME opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $155.78.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

