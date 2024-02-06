AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. 808,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,241. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

