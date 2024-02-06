American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.38. 441,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average is $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $220.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

