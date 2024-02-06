Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.54

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.54 and last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 151890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

