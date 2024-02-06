Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,338.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amedisys by 239.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,483,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 269.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 620,386 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.