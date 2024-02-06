AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 8.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.99. 10,657,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 14,835,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Roth Mkm raised their price target on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $811.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.