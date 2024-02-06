Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

AMZN opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,713. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 587,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

