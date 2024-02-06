Alteryx (AYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 144.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

