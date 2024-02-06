Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 347,206 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 196.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 347,206 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $36,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EW traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
