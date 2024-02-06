Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $264.48 Million Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,730 shares during the period. Onsemi comprises 4.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of Onsemi worth $264,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Onsemi by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Onsemi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

