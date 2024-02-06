AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 160,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.83. 675,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,275. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

