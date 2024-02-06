AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.