AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. 907,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,358. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

