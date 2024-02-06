AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.86. 1,017,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,158. The company has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.