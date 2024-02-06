AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.89. 2,382,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,272. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $455.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.20. The firm has a market cap of $362.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

