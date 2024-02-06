AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 86,642 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 609.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $4,221,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,556,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. 1,018,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,193. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

