AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Universal worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Universal Stock Down 0.0 %

UVV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. 34,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,257. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.