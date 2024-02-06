AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,361. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

