AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 253,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

